Iran is rebuilding its missile arsenal and is “getting back to about 50% of the missile stockpiles” it had when the US and Israel launched their war against Tehran 132 days ago, former US national security adviser H.R. McMaster told CBS News.

“This is not anywhere near an end of the war,” McMaster said in an interview with CBS News.

McMaster, who served as national security adviser to President Donald Trump, said that by attacking ships in the Hormuz and US allies in the region this week, Iran was trying “to drive this wedge” between the United States and Persian Gulf states so they can get the Persian Gulf states to “cry uncle, and they can be left in control of the Strait of Hormuz as they reconstitute their missile and drone capabilities.”

“And we think they’re getting back to about 50% of the missile stockpiles that they had at the outset of the war,” McMaster said.