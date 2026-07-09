Iranian oil tankers rush out of Strait of Hormuz - CNN
Iranian oil tankers are rushing out of the Strait of Hormuz after two days of intensifying attacks in the Persian Gulf and President Donald Trump’s threat to reimpose a US-led naval blockade, CNN reported on Thursday.
Iran shipped out 10 million barrels of crude and fuel overnight, the report said, citing maritime shipping tracker TankerTrackers.
The increase marks a significant ramp-up after Iran exported a total of 60 million barrels of oil over the past three weeks, the report added, citing Windward Intelligence.