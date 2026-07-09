The US Army has completed its investigation into the deadly Iranian attack on US forces in Kuwait earlier this year, and Gold Star families are expected to be briefed Thursday on its findings, CBS News reported, citing sources.

Six Americans were killed in the March 1 strike on a tactical operations center at the Port of Shuaiba in Kuwait, one of several US-allied countries in the Persian Gulf region hit by intense Iranian missile and drone attacks after the US and Israel launched Operation Epic Fury, starting the war with Iran.

The strike was the deadliest attack on US troops in the Iran war to date.

US Army Central and Third Army ordered the Pentagon probe “to determine the facts and circumstances” of the Iranian attack, the report said.