Iranian lawmaker Morteza Mahmoudi said on Wednesday the US would receive a “powerful” response for what he called its attacks on Iran in recent nights. In a post on X, Mahmoudi praised Iranian forces and criticized officials he said had placed their hopes in promises from "the country’s enemies."
"Undoubtedly, America will receive a decisive response to the crimes it committed tonight and last night. Pray for the warriors and defenders of our country who stand with their lives on the line in the midst of the battlefield, protecting these borders and lands, and for the guidance of those officials who have pinned their hopes on the enemy's promises," Mahmoudi said.