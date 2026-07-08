US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the Iranian government was a “cancer” that had to be cut out early, adding that US forces hit Iranian targets “very hard” overnight.
“These are evil, sick people. And we have to rid of that cancer… You got to cut out cancer early,” he said alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at a NATO summit in Ankara.
Trump said Iran had fired missiles at ships instead of focusing on funeral ceremonies for its slain leader and said the US response was “20 times tougher.”
Trump said Iran could not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon and said Tehran had been “trouble” for 47 years.
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday a memorandum of understanding with Iran aimed at ending the conflict was over, describing Iran's leaders as "liars and scums" and saying he no longer wanted to negotiate with them.
"As far as I'm concerned, it's over," Trump told reporters in Ankara before a NATO summit.
"I don't want to deal with them anymore. They're scum... they're sick people, they're led by sick people, and they're vicious, violent people."
Trump said he would allow US negotiators to continue talks if they wished but signaled he no longer believed diplomacy would succeed.
"They want to negotiate. They're good people... but they have to come back to me," he said. "As far as I'm concerned, it's just a waste of time dealing with them, they're liars."
Last month, Washington and Tehran had signed a memorandum of understanding setting out a framework to end the conflict, including steps toward a ceasefire and renewed talks over Iran's nuclear program.
Trump defends overnight strikes
Trump defended US strikes carried out overnight, saying they came after Iran launched missiles at ships a day earlier.
"We hit them very hard last night, very hard," he said. "I told them every time you hit, we hit."
He said Iran targeted commercial shipping after Washington had allowed time for funeral ceremonies for supreme leader Ali Khamenei following earlier fighting.
"We said, 'Go and do your funeral stuff,' and instead of that they start shooting rockets at ships yesterday."
'We're going to denuke it'
Trump repeated that Iran could never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.
"They can't have a nuclear weapon," he said. "We're going to denuke it. We're not going to let them."
He said Iran killed US troops through proxy attacks and blamed former Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani for supplying roadside bombs that killed American soldiers.
"They've killed thousands and thousands of our soldiers," Trump said. "They've killed hundreds of thousands of innocent people."
Trump also said Iran had sought to kill him.
"I saw things this morning. I'm on every single one of their lists," he said. "So far I guess I've been lucky."
He described Iran's leaders as "evil, sick people" and compared the country to "cancer."
"You've got to cut out cancer early."
'They killed 54,000 people'
Trump also said Iran's authorities killed thousands of protesters during anti-establishment demonstrations.
"They killed 54,000 people as of now that were protesting," he said.
"When people say, 'How come they haven't taken over?' They can't take over because they're dead."
He also added that Iran repeatedly breaks agreements.
"We make a deal... everyone's agreed, no nuclear weapon... they go outside, talk to the press, they say we never even talked about it," Trump said.
"There's something wrong with them. They're cuckoo."
Criticizes NATO allies
Trump also renewed criticism of NATO, saying several allies refused to support the United States during the conflict with Iran.
He said Britain, Germany and France declined requests to assist Washington during the fighting.
"They said, 'We don't want to help you now, but we'll help you when the war is over,'" Trump said.
He said the United States had been "treated unfairly" by NATO and paid "billions and billions of dollars too much" for the alliance's defense.
Trump also repeated criticism of Spain, calling it "a terrible partner in NATO" and saying he wanted to end US trade with the country.
The remarks came after the United States carried out a new wave of strikes on military targets in Iran in response to attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran later launched missile and drone attacks on US military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait, further eroding the memorandum signed earlier this week to halt the fighting.
About 90,000 people crossed Iran’s Khuzestan border crossings over the past three days to attend the funeral ceremonies for Iran’s slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Iraq, a provincial official said on Wednesday.
Valiollah Hayati, the deputy governor for security and law enforcement affairs in Khuzestan, said the crossings were recorded at the Shalamcheh and Chazzabeh borders.
He said the travelers were heading to Najaf and Karbala to take part in the ceremonies.
Two military sites in Iran’s southern Bushehr province were hit by US-Israel strikes on Wednesday, a provincial security official said.
The deputy governor for political and security affairs in Bushehr said one military site in Dashti county was struck before dawn.
He said another military site near the city of Choghadak was hit later.
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency said on Wednesday that airlines should not operate in the airspace of Iran and Iraq until Aug. 31 because of ongoing tensions and the risk of further military action.
The agency said the updated safety bulletin replaces its previous advisory, which expires on Wednesday.
The earlier bulletin also covered Lebanon and advised airlines to exercise caution when flying in the airspace of Bahrain, Kuwait, Israel, Jordan, Qatar, Oman, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.
A member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Third Naval Region was killed on Wednesday in Bandar Mahshahr in what the force described as an "enemy" drone attack, according to its public relations office.
The statement said the Guards member was killed while responding to the drones. It did not identify who operated the drones or provide further details.
The reported attack came after the United States said it carried out a new wave of strikes on military targets across Iran overnight, including drone-related facilities and Revolutionary Guards assets, as fighting between Washington and Tehran intensified.