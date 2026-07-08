A member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Third Naval Region was killed on Wednesday in Bandar Mahshahr in what the force described as an "enemy" drone attack, according to its public relations office.

The statement said the Guards member was killed while responding to the drones. It did not identify who operated the drones or provide further details.

The reported attack came after the United States said it carried out a new wave of strikes on military targets across Iran overnight, including drone-related facilities and Revolutionary Guards assets, as fighting between Washington and Tehran intensified.