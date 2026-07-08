The European Union Aviation Safety Agency said on Wednesday that airlines should not operate in the airspace of Iran and Iraq until Aug. 31 because of ongoing tensions and the risk of further military action.

The agency said the updated safety bulletin replaces its previous advisory, which expires on Wednesday.

The earlier bulletin also covered Lebanon and advised airlines to exercise caution when flying in the airspace of Bahrain, Kuwait, Israel, Jordan, Qatar, Oman, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.