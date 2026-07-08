World economy resilient despite Middle East war shock, agencies say
The global economy has been broadly resilient to the shock from the war in the Middle East, the heads of four major international agencies said Wednesday, while warning that uncertainty remains high and energy markets and goods transit are still under strain.
The heads of the International Energy Agency, International Monetary Fund, World Bank Group and World Trade Organization reiterated the need for progress toward resolving the conflict and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
“Uncertainty remains high, and the impacts of the war could linger. Energy markets and transit of goods are still facing strains,” they said in a joint statement.