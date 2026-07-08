Iran’s exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi accused the Islamic Republic of using days-long state funeral ceremonies for former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to project legitimacy and drown out what he called the real voice of the Iranian people.
“The Islamic Republic is trying to hide the real voice of the Iranian people amid the noise of state ceremonies for an innate criminal and one of the most hated rulers in Iran’s history,” Pahlavi said.
He said a “worn-out, rotten and declining regime” was trying to create a false image of legitimacy through staged displays, propaganda and heavy spending from public funds.
Pahlavi said the “truth of Iran” lay with those who had given their lives for the country’s freedom, and urged support for the families of those killed.
“History has shown time and again that no power can forever silence the will of a united nation that has risen up for liberation and to build a better future,” he said.
US Vice President JD Vance said on Wednesday that if Iran “shoots at ships” in the Strait of Hormuz, the US military would respond.
“If they shoot at ships, we’re going to knock the hell out of them. And it’s that simple,” Vance said at an event in Milwaukee.
Vance said any attempt by Iran to close the Strait of Hormuz would also trigger a US military response, warning that strikes would continue “until they open up that lane and stop shooting at ships.”
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Italy will not take part in military operations against Iran, reiterating Rome’s position amid escalating tensions in the region.
“We have had a very clear line from the beginning of the conflict in Iran … we will not participate in attacks against Iran,” Meloni told reporters at the NATO summit in Ankara.
In March, Italy denied permission for US military aircraft bound for the Middle East to land at the Sigonella air base in Sicily.
US President Donald Trump had been “within reach” in Turkey but Iran did not target him in order to preserve good relations with neighboring countries, an Iranian official said Wednesday.
“Trump was within reach for retaliation over Khamenei, but in order to preserve friendship and good neighborly relations with neighbors, we did not target him,” Ezzatollah Zarghami, a member of Iran’s Supreme Council of Cyberspace, said on X.
The former head of Iran’s state broadcaster also called for Turkey’s ambassador to be summoned over what he said was Trump issuing orders to attack Iran while in Turkey, where the US president attended a NATO summit.
Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said Wednesday the United States had violated the structure of its memorandum of understanding with Tehran by challenging a clause on safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz and carrying out “aggressive attacks” against Iran.
“The memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States was, from the very first step, drafted not on the basis of trust, but on the basis of a clear ‘commitment for commitment’ mechanism,” Esmaeil Baghaei said on X.
Baghaei said Article 5 of the memorandum emphasized Iran’s responsibility for determining arrangements for the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, but Washington had challenged the clause through "its unilateral actions."
“The Islamic Republic of Iran will firmly pursue the protection of its national interests and the exercise of its sovereignty,” he said.
Iran’s attacks on vessels near the Strait of Hormuz and subsequent strikes on US bases in the region have exposed a widening battle inside Tehran between those trying to preserve diplomacy with Washington and those pushing for confrontation.
The escalation began Monday night with attacks on commercial navigation near Hormuz, continued Tuesday, and was followed Wednesday morning by strikes on US positions after CENTCOM forces hit more than 80 targets in southern Iran.
Tehran claimed it had struck 85 targets, all of them US interests.
Inside Iran, hardline media quickly framed the confrontation as proof that the June MoU with Washington had failed—or that it had only served to expose US intentions.
The Tehran municipal daily Hamshahri argued that the MoU was not a concession but proof Washington had recognized Iran’s missile capabilities and regional leverage.
It said the latest maritime confrontation showed any attempt by the US or its allies to impose terms during the 60-day implementation period would risk disruption of global energy routes.
Other hardline outlets, including Kayhan, went further.
Writing with vindicated fury, editor Hossein Shariatmadari declared that the “60-day diplomatic mirage” had vanished exactly as he predicted, calling the US strikes proof of “Washington’s innate treachery and structural inability to honor any MoU.”
More than a military confrontation, the attacks appear to reflect a growing divide among Iranian decision-makers: those seeking to advance an agreement with Washington and those who argue that only direct revenge against US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would be sufficient.
Over the past month, radical hardliners in Tehran—who portrayed their own survival and the system’s survival as victory over the United States—have sharply criticized President Massoud Pezeshkian for signing the MoU with Washington.
They argued that before the agreement, Trump was under pressure from politicians and markets, and that Iran could have extracted better terms.
While the anger surrounding Khamenei’s funeral cannot be dismissed, the divide between Tehran’s hardliners and pragmatists appears to be a major factor behind the renewed confrontation that followed Trump’s conciliatory comments about allowing a peaceful funeral for the man he had ordered killed.
Whatever the precise trigger, the escalation has strengthened the hand of hardliners.
Social-media videos from the funeral in Tehran showed radicals throwing stones at Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and chanting slogans against Pezeshkian.
On Wednesday, ultraconservative MP Hamid Rasai called for a missile strike on Trump’s residence during his visit to Ankara for a NATO meeting, while fellow hardliner Mahmoud Nabavian said Muslims worldwide were expected to attack Trump the way Salman Rushdie was attacked.
Trump said he had always known he was a target for “nasty Iranians,” adding that if they had nuclear weapons, they would certainly use them.
On Wednesday, Hamshahri went further, arguing that strikes on US assets in Kuwait and Bahrain demonstrated that the cost of confrontation would not remain limited to Iranian territory.
The paper said Washington’s move to revoke Iran’s oil-export waivers amounted to total economic warfare and justified an equivalent response: closing the Strait of Hormuz.
“If Iran cannot openly sell its crude, no state in the region will be permitted to export energy,” it warned.
Kayhan urged the Pezeshkian administration to abandon the June framework, restrict maritime access and shift to what it called an unrestricted defensive doctrine under the guidance of the new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.
Meanwhile, figures including parliamentary National Security Committee spokesman Ebrahim Rezai and Mojtaba Khamenei’s military adviser Mohsen Rezai declared Iran’s readiness for combat.
Chief of staff of the armed forces Habibollah Sayyari also warned against any ground operation.
“If the enemy deploys forces to the Iranian shores, their troops will enter a hell that has no exit,” Sayyari said—a remark widely circulated online, with critics joking that it unintentionally described conditions inside the Islamic Republic itself.