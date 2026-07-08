US President Donald Trump had been “within reach” in Turkey but Iran did not target him in order to preserve good relations with neighboring countries, an Iranian official said Wednesday.
“Trump was within reach for retaliation over Khamenei, but in order to preserve friendship and good neighborly relations with neighbors, we did not target him,” Ezzatollah Zarghami, a member of Iran’s Supreme Council of Cyberspace, said on X.
The former head of Iran’s state broadcaster also called for Turkey’s ambassador to be summoned over what he said was Trump issuing orders to attack Iran while in Turkey, where the US president attended a NATO summit.
Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said Wednesday the United States had violated the structure of its memorandum of understanding with Tehran by challenging a clause on safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz and carrying out “aggressive attacks” against Iran.
“The memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States was, from the very first step, drafted not on the basis of trust, but on the basis of a clear ‘commitment for commitment’ mechanism,” Esmaeil Baghaei said on X.
Baghaei said Article 5 of the memorandum emphasized Iran’s responsibility for determining arrangements for the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, but Washington had challenged the clause through "its unilateral actions."
“The Islamic Republic of Iran will firmly pursue the protection of its national interests and the exercise of its sovereignty,” he said.
Iran’s attacks on vessels near the Strait of Hormuz and subsequent strikes on US bases in the region have exposed a widening battle inside Tehran between those trying to preserve diplomacy with Washington and those pushing for confrontation.
The escalation began Monday night with attacks on commercial navigation near Hormuz, continued Tuesday, and was followed Wednesday morning by strikes on US positions after CENTCOM forces hit more than 80 targets in southern Iran.
Tehran claimed it had struck 85 targets, all of them US interests.
Inside Iran, hardline media quickly framed the confrontation as proof that the June MoU with Washington had failed—or that it had only served to expose US intentions.
The Tehran municipal daily Hamshahri argued that the MoU was not a concession but proof Washington had recognized Iran’s missile capabilities and regional leverage.
It said the latest maritime confrontation showed any attempt by the US or its allies to impose terms during the 60-day implementation period would risk disruption of global energy routes.
Other hardline outlets, including Kayhan, went further.
Writing with vindicated fury, editor Hossein Shariatmadari declared that the “60-day diplomatic mirage” had vanished exactly as he predicted, calling the US strikes proof of “Washington’s innate treachery and structural inability to honor any MoU.”
More than a military confrontation, the attacks appear to reflect a growing divide among Iranian decision-makers: those seeking to advance an agreement with Washington and those who argue that only direct revenge against US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would be sufficient.
Over the past month, radical hardliners in Tehran—who portrayed their own survival and the system’s survival as victory over the United States—have sharply criticized President Massoud Pezeshkian for signing the MoU with Washington.
They argued that before the agreement, Trump was under pressure from politicians and markets, and that Iran could have extracted better terms.
While the anger surrounding Khamenei’s funeral cannot be dismissed, the divide between Tehran’s hardliners and pragmatists appears to be a major factor behind the renewed confrontation that followed Trump’s conciliatory comments about allowing a peaceful funeral for the man he had ordered killed.
Whatever the precise trigger, the escalation has strengthened the hand of hardliners.
Social-media videos from the funeral in Tehran showed radicals throwing stones at Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and chanting slogans against Pezeshkian.
On Wednesday, ultraconservative MP Hamid Rasai called for a missile strike on Trump’s residence during his visit to Ankara for a NATO meeting, while fellow hardliner Mahmoud Nabavian said Muslims worldwide were expected to attack Trump the way Salman Rushdie was attacked.
Trump said he had always known he was a target for “nasty Iranians,” adding that if they had nuclear weapons, they would certainly use them.
On Wednesday, Hamshahri went further, arguing that strikes on US assets in Kuwait and Bahrain demonstrated that the cost of confrontation would not remain limited to Iranian territory.
The paper said Washington’s move to revoke Iran’s oil-export waivers amounted to total economic warfare and justified an equivalent response: closing the Strait of Hormuz.
“If Iran cannot openly sell its crude, no state in the region will be permitted to export energy,” it warned.
Kayhan urged the Pezeshkian administration to abandon the June framework, restrict maritime access and shift to what it called an unrestricted defensive doctrine under the guidance of the new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.
Meanwhile, figures including parliamentary National Security Committee spokesman Ebrahim Rezai and Mojtaba Khamenei’s military adviser Mohsen Rezai declared Iran’s readiness for combat.
Chief of staff of the armed forces Habibollah Sayyari also warned against any ground operation.
“If the enemy deploys forces to the Iranian shores, their troops will enter a hell that has no exit,” Sayyari said—a remark widely circulated online, with critics joking that it unintentionally described conditions inside the Islamic Republic itself.
US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he did not think full-fledged conflict with Iran would resume after military strikes by both sides.
“I don’t think it’s going to start again. I think it’s going to go very quickly. They hit a couple of ships, and so we hit them much harder,” Trump told reporters in Ankara after a NATO summit.
“Anything that happens is going to be over very quickly ... and will only make it safer, including for oil,” he said.
Trump also reiterated that he believed he was a target of Tehran.
“I’m number one on the kill list for Iran,” he said.
US President Donald Trump defended his handling of the Iran war on Wednesday after the NATO summit in Ankara, saying he remained Tehran’s “number one target.”
“They had leaders, they’re gone... Now they have another set of leaders. They may be gone,” Trump told reporters.
“And you know what, I may be gone too, because I’m their number one target,” he added.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called for the United States and Iran to return “back to the ceasefire” and implement a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Speaking at the NATO summit in Ankara, Starmer warned that the economic situation in the United Kingdom and elsewhere would worsen if the violence continued.
“Household bills are likely going to be impacted if we don’t get that situation as quickly as possible,” he said.