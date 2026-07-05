Israel set to hand south Lebanon areas to Lebanese army - Ynet
Israel is preparing to hand over two limited areas in southern Lebanon to the Lebanese army under a US-backed framework agreement, while retaining most of the territory it controls in the security zone until Hezbollah is disarmed, Israeli news outlet Ynet reported.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a security consultation with his small security cabinet on Sunday evening as Israel awaited confirmation that the Lebanese army was ready to enter the areas and approval from US Central Command, the report said.