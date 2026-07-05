Security in the Strait of Hormuz is expected to be among the topics discussed by NATO leaders at a summit in Ankara this week, CNN reported, citing a senior US official.

“I certainly believe that the Strait of Hormuz and the protection of the maritime traffic going through there is going to be a subject that comes up,” the unnamed US official said.

The official said several NATO allies had expressed willingness to contribute to maritime security efforts, but many lacked the ships or assets needed for a meaningful maritime mission.

President Donald Trump is expected to depart Monday night for the summit.