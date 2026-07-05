The commander of Iran’s navy said the enemy must prepare to confront “Muslim fighters” seeking justice for the blood of their dead, in remarks about the funeral of slain former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Rear Admiral Shahram Irani told Yemen’s Houthi-run Al-Masirah network that the “children” of Iran’s “great leader and martyred imam” had gathered to renew the pact of brotherhood they learned from him.

Irani said “resistance is no longer limited to a specific geography” and that the enemy was now facing “greater Islam and Islamic resistance.”

“The enemies today must know that they will receive a crushing blow and a firm claw that will smash their faces,” Irani said.