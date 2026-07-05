Iran judiciary chief suggests death penalty for those responsible for Khamenei killing
Iran’s judiciary chief said the Islamic Republic would hold the United States and those responsible for the killing of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to account, invoking charges under Iran’s legal system that can carry the death penalty.
“The ruling on corruption on earth, waging war against God, war criminals, and those who illegally start a war is clear,” Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said.
“We will try you according to human and divine standards and international law. A criminal must be tried and punished, and must pay the price for their crimes,” he added.