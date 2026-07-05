Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said he was a fighter before being a diplomat and that Tehran must negotiate while maintaining its “combat readiness,” in a meeting with Mohammad Fneish, a senior Hezbollah official and former Lebanese minister.

“Before I am a diplomat, I am a fighter. In the Islamic Republic, alongside diplomacy, we also have our power and combat readiness,” Ghalibaf said. “We must negotiate while preserving the spirit of fighting and readiness for struggle and martyrdom.”

Ghalibaf said there were “clear and principled lines” in the memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington, including support for the Islamic Republic’s allies in the “resistance front” and Lebanon.

He said Tehran had insisted before the memorandum was signed that ending the war against its allies in the “resistance front” be included in the text, adding that the Islamic Republic had never abandoned that principle.

“The enemy has realized that establishing peace in the region, Lebanon and the Middle East is not possible except through the Islamic Republic,” Ghalibaf said.