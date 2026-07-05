Organizers did not explain why different Quranic passages were recited for each delegation. However, several Iranian media outlets portrayed the selections as deliberate rather than routine religious readings.

The news website Fararu wrote that the verses appeared to have been chosen "not randomly, but deliberately." Conservative outlet Tabnak described the practice as "an innovation in public diplomacy," saying the tailored recitations could be interpreted as ethical and political messages to each delegation.

The verse that drew the greatest attention was recited as Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim approached Khamenei's coffin.

The passage, Verse 13 of Surah Al Imran, recalls the Battle of Badr, in which the Prophet Muhammad's followers defeated a much larger force. It concludes: "God supports whom He wills with His help. Surely in this is a lesson for those with insight."

Some linked the choice to Iran's recent conflict with Israel and the United States, during which Saudi Arabia was reported to have allowed US military operations from its territory while also urging Washington to avoid a wider regional war.

The verse recited for Turkey's delegation highlighted the superiority of believers who fight in God's cause over those who stay behind without valid reason. Some commentators interpreted it as a reference to Ankara's cautious approach during the recent conflict and broader regional crises.

Lebanon's official delegation and a separate delegation from Hezbollah received different passages. The Lebanese state delegation heard a verse suggesting that following divine guidance and making sacrifices in God's cause would have been better for them. Hezbollah, whose name means "Party of God," was greeted with a verse promising victory for the "Party of God."

The Hamas delegation received a verse praising believers "who have remained true to the covenant they made with God" and never broke their pledge.

Khomeini’s grandson draws attention

Another widely discussed moment came when members of the family of Islamic Republic founder Ruhollah Khomeini approached the coffin.

Verse 95 of Surah An-Nisa, which contrasts believers who stay at home with those who strive "with their wealth and their lives" in God's cause, began to be recited as former leader’s grandson Hassan Khomeini approached.

Videos circulating online appeared to show him leaving the ceremony shortly after the recitation began, prompting criticism from some conservatives.

Hassan Khomeini is generally associated with Iran's reformist camp.

Mixed reactions

The choice of Quranic passages prompted widespread discussion on Persian and Arabic-language social media.

Supporters argued the selections reflected the recent conduct of regional governments rather than personal criticism.

One Persian-language user wrote that reminding neighboring countries of the consequences of their policies during the war was "a reminder of responsibility, not an insult."

Others argued that using Quranic verses to criticize official mourners was inappropriate.

"If the selection of the verses recited during yesterday's ceremony was intentional, then it was a mistake," one user wrote. "Taunting a guest who has come to offer condolences is consistent neither with our cultural traditions nor with religious teachings."

Another user wrote: "I do not agree with reciting Quranic verses to criticize anyone who has come to pay their respects. It is inappropriate. As far as I know, reproaching guests was never the practice of the prophets, the Prophet Muhammad, the Imams, or the martyred leader."

The discussion also spread across Arabic-language social media. Iraqi commentator Yaseen Aziz described the verses recited for the Saudi delegation as "an indicator of the existing hatred and the diplomatic stupidity of the current leadership in Iran."