Hamidreza Moghadamfar, media and cultural adviser to the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said on Saturday on official media “retribution” has no connection to negotiations, describing it as a “duty” and a “historical obligation” for all Iranians.

“Qisas (retribution) has nothing to do with negotiations. Retribution is an obligation and a duty upon us; it is a historic demand. All of us have a duty—the military and the people alike, young and old. This retribution is a historic matter and a duty for everyone," Moghadamfar said.

"As for the United States and Israel, since the beginning of the Revolution—47 years now—even if the 12-day war and this recent war had not happened or were not the last one, we fundamentally cannot make peace with the United States. These negotiations and understandings are not related to peace or friendship with the US Our relationship with the United States and Israel, and our opposition to them, is existential in nature," he added.