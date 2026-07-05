Iran MP says funeral rally was 'wake-up cry' against US and Israel
Iranian MP Ali Khezrian said on Saturday the public “cry for revenge” against what he described as US and Israeli “state terrorism” showed that the ceremony for the late Supreme Leader in Tehran was not only a religious and emotional gathering.
"The cry for vengeance from the people of Iran against what he described as the overt terrorism of the US government and the Zionist regime demonstrated that the farewell and funeral ceremony for the Commander of the Martyrs of the Revolution at Tehran’s Mosalla was not merely a ritual or emotional event, but a clarion call to awaken those mesmerized by the world's material powers," he posted on X.