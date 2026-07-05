A hardline media figure said on X that President Masoud Pezeshkian and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf played a role in a chain of events that led to the killing of Ali Khamenei.

In a four-point statement, Amir Hossein Jafari said the two officials carried out what he called “economic surgery,” which he said contributed to a crisis in January that later escalated into war and the killing of Khamenei. He added that they later held talks with “the killer” and attended the funeral, where they mourned the late leader.