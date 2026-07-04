Iranian activist Sepideh Qoliyan said on Friday she is “desperate” and unable to get attention for the condition of detainees linked to the January unrest in Mashhad, saying she faces silence from domestic media and risk of arrest if she speaks to foreign outlets, according to a post on X.

"I'm truly at my wits' end with what's happening to these kids. What they're doing to them is a blatant violation of human rights. I don't know what else to do anymore? Their situation is incredibly critical. We're so drowned in our own troubles that we even forget about our prisoners sometimes," she said.

"I'm really at a total loss. The conditions for the Didehban prisoners are really bad; getting them transferred has become almost impossible," Qoliyan added.



