Ghalibaf ignored Khamenei’s orders to keep nuclear issue out of talks, MP says
Iranian lawmaker Kamran Ghazanfari said on Friday that Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf ignored three specific instructions from Iran’s Supreme Leader to keep nuclear issues out of negotiations, speaking at a public gathering in a Tehran square.
“Supreme Leader Khamenei gave Ghalibaf three specific instructions not to enter negotiations over nuclear matters,” Ghazanfari said. “Those instructions were given on April 4, April 18 and in early May. Yet Ghalibaf claims that he follows and obeys the Supreme Leader, but his actions were inconsistent with that.”