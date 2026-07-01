Clifford D. May, president of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), said in a Washington Times commentary published on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump should prevent Iran from continuing what he described as its decades-long success in negotiations with Washington.

May wrote that while recent US military operations had significantly weakened Iran's nuclear and conventional capabilities, Tehran had historically gained leverage in diplomacy through tactics including hostage-taking and by exploiting what he described as repeated US restraint and misjudgment.

The commentary said Trump had an opportunity to break what May described as Iran's long-standing advantage at the negotiating table.