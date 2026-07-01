A hardline media figure said senior clerics supported fatwas authorizing retaliation against individuals responsible for threats against Iran’s leader, but the government did not take it seriously or treat it as official policy.

Mohsen Maghsoudi said in a TV segment on Tuesday that the overwhelming majority of members of the Assembly of Experts — about 70 members — signed a fatwa calling for retributive justice against those he described as the perpetrators of the assassination of the “martyred leader.”

“When our officials were asked about such rulings, the president described them as a ‘personal opinion’ and not state policy.”

The comments were followed by hardline cleric Mohsen Ghanbarian, who said that, thanks to state TV, viewers saw a segment saying Trump would be in Turkey for a NATO summit, and he called on supporters in Turkey and Iran to follow orders for retaliatory punishment.