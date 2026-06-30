US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said IRGC-linked individuals sought entry into the United States with Iran’s World Cup delegation, Politico reported on Tuesday.

Mullin said Iranian officials attempted to bring into the country multiple individuals with ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), including personnel who had not previously travelled with the national team.

"Two individuals presented as media members had connections to IRGC intelligence, and another applicant was the subject of an international arrest warrant," he said.

Mullin added no World Cup delegation required more attention from US officials than Iran, and defended strict travel restrictions imposed on the Iranian team, including limited entry windows and immediate departure after matches.

"Iran posed the most significant security challenge of any participating delegation," Mullin said. "US officials spent more time dealing with Iran than any other team.'