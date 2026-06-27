Iran's foreign ministry said US airstrikes on coastal surveillance facilities in southern Iran violated the US-Iran memorandum of understanding and warned neighbouring countries against allowing their territory or facilities to be used for future attacks on the Islamic Republic.

The ministry said the strikes late on Friday were a "clear violation" of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter and a "direct breach" of the first clause of the June memorandum of understanding ending the war.

It also said Israel had attacked Lebanon "in coordination with the United States," calling it another breach of the same clause of the agreement.

The ministry urged countries along the southern coast of the Persian Gulf to observe the principle of good neighbourliness and prevent "aggressor parties" from using their territory or facilities to commit acts of aggression against Iran.

It said responsibility for the consequences lay with the United States and any parties that "in any way" assisted US actions against Iran.

The foreign ministry said Iran had an "inherent right" to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter and would defend its sovereignty, security and national interests "with all its power."

It said Iranian strikes against targets linked to US forces were carried out on that basis.