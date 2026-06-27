Iran's Assembly of Experts on Saturday urged officials negotiating with the United States to strictly follow Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei's red lines, warning against repeating what it described as the mistakes of previous negotiations and insisting Iran's nuclear program remain outside the talks.

"Observing the Supreme Leader's red lines is a religious obligation, and violating them is not permissible under any circumstances," the clerical body said in a statement.

The Assembly thanked Iranian negotiators for pursuing what it described as the country's rights but warned them to remain vigilant against "the deceptive and ill-intentioned enemy" and not repeat what it called the costly experience of past negotiations.

It also urged officials to respond immediately to any breach of the agreement, saying, "Any violation of the memorandum of understanding must be answered without delay."

The statement said Iran's nuclear rights "must not be subject to discussion or dispute and must remain outside the scope of negotiations."

The Assembly demanded compensation for war damages, the return of frozen Iranian assets, the lifting of sanctions and the withdrawal of US forces from the region, describing them as demands that must be pursued.

It also called for those it held responsible for the recent war, including the US president and Israel's prime minister, to be punished. "Anyone who gains access to these criminals has a religious duty to bring them to justice," the statement said.

The body urged officials to avoid remarks that could be interpreted as weakness and called on Iranians to maintain unity and continue supporting Khamenei throughout the negotiating process.