South Korea will move to field a long-range suicide drone system modeled on Iran’s Shahed-136, as militaries race to build cheaper, mass-produced weapons after drones reshaped wars from Ukraine to Iran, Yonhap reported.

Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back said Seoul would accelerate deployment of the Korean-style long-range loitering munition, known as K-Lucas, as part of a wider drone and counter-drone strategy. He said low-cost drones were now being deployed in large numbers and had “fundamentally” changed the nature of warfare.

The K-Lucas system is reverse-engineered from Iran’s Shahed-136, a long-range one-way attack drone designed to strike fixed targets and destroy itself on impact. The Shahed has become one of Iran’s most influential military exports and a symbol of the shift toward “affordable mass”: using large numbers of relatively cheap drones to exhaust air defenses and reduce reliance on expensive missiles.

The same logic has already shaped other militaries: Russia has used Iranian-designed Shahed drones extensively in Ukraine, while the United States has developed its own LUCAS one-way attack drone based on the Shahed design.

South Korea’s plan comes as Seoul faces growing concern over North Korea’s unmanned capabilities. Ahn said Pyongyang continues to advance a range of drone systems, creating new threats to South Korea’s military, critical infrastructure and civilian facilities.

Under the plan, South Korea aims to acquire more than 20,000 low-cost drones by 2030, including short-range reconnaissance drones and small loitering munitions. It also plans to develop next-generation systems such as AI-powered drone swarms.

The Defense Ministry will also reorganize its Drone Operations Command into a new National Defense Drone Headquarters. The current command has faced scrutiny over its alleged role in a drone incursion into North Korea in October 2024, an operation believed to have been linked to former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s failed martial law attempt later that year.

Ahn also reaffirmed plans to train 500,000 “drone warriors,” with the goal of making drone operation a basic skill across the armed forces.