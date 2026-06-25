Iranian lawmaker Meisam Zohurian said food inflation sharply accelerated in recent months, adding that previous declines were reversed by what he described as “wrong” currency and trade policies.

In a post on X, he said food inflation which had fallen to 24% in September 2024, rose to 105% before the war and is now approaching 130%, describing it as a fivefold increase in the pace of food price growth.

Zohurian accused senior officials of using the war as a “cover” to deflect from policy failures.