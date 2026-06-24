Ships have begun sailing through the Strait of Hormuz under a newly launched evacuation plan by the UN shipping agency, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a spokesperson for the International Maritime Organization.

"Ships have already begun to pass under the plan," the spokesperson said, declining to identify the vessels.

Reuters reported that at least two dry bulk ships and one cargo vessel passed through the strait under the scheme in the past 12 hours, citing LSEG ship-tracking data.

At least 35 other commercial vessels, mainly dry bulk, cargo and container ships, were preparing to sail through the strait, Reuters reported, citing LSEG and MarineTraffic data.

The scheme, which took months to finalize, will allow hundreds of ships and about 11,000 seafarers stranded in the Persian Gulf to pass through Hormuz, the IMO said.