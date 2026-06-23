Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Tuesday that four-way technical talks had concluded in Switzerland and the parties agreed on arrangements and mechanisms for future negotiations.

Gharibabadi, who led Iran’s technical negotiating team, said the talks followed a high-level committee meeting on the implementation of the US memorandum of understanding, which began on Sunday and continued into early Monday.

He said future negotiations would be held under the supervision of the high-level committee, with the participation of Iranian parliament speaker and foreign minister as well as the US vice president, and the prime ministers of Pakistan and Qatar.