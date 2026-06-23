Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on Tuesday that Israel would not withdraw its forces from southern Lebanon as long as Iran-backed Hezbollah remained active there and the current Israeli government stayed in power.

“It simply will not happen,” Smotrich told Israeli Army Radio. “There will be no Israeli withdrawal from the security zone in Lebanon, including the Beaufort Ridge, as long as Hezbollah exists in Lebanon.”

Smotrich said Hezbollah must be dismantled, excluded from Lebanon’s government and stripped of any military ability to threaten Israel before new security arrangements could be discussed.

“Hezbollah is a terrorist organization. It must be dismantled, it must not be part of the Lebanese government, and it must not have any military force or ability to threaten the State of Israel. Only then will it be possible to discuss new security arrangements,” he said.