The head of the Iranian army’s center for studies and research said some Muslim Arab countries in the region helped create the conditions for the 12-day war by providing financial support to Israel and the United States.
“It is no exaggeration to say that one of the factors that helped lay the groundwork for the 12-day war was the request and financial support of some Arab and Muslim countries in the region,” Ahmadreza Pourdastan said.
He said the countries viewed the Islamic Republic as an active threat and wanted “a weakened and passive Iran” in their neighborhood.
He suggested that the war may have marked the start of an effort to remove Shiite Islam from the region.
“My personal view is that the 12-day war was the beginning of an effort to clear the region’s geography of the Shiite faith, and unfortunately, in this regard, some leaders of neighboring Muslim Arab countries covered a large part of the financial costs of this dishonorable act,” he said.