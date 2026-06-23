Oman sultan meets Iran’s Ghalibaf, Araghchi on US talks
Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq received Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi at Al Barakah Palace on Tuesday to discuss the latest developments in Iran-US negotiations, the Oman News Agency reported.
The sultan listened to the Iranian side’s explanations on the different tracks of the talks and expressed support for the negotiations.
He voiced hope that the talks would lead to a peaceful and definitive settlement of outstanding issues, including the restoration of safe and unhindered navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, the nuclear file and other related matters.
Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva said on Tuesday he could not confirm US Vice President JD Vance’s statement that any funds from unfrozen Iranian assets would be used to buy American corn, soy and wheat.
Vance had earlier said any future unfreezing of Iranian assets would be subject to US and Qatari approval and that the money would be used to buy American agricultural goods “for the benefit of the Iranian people.”
"If Iranian assets are ever unfrozen, they're going to go to make American farmers richer and to feed the Iranian people. That's a very, very good and very classic Trump deal," the US vice president said after Iran talks concluded in Switzerland.
He said the money would be used to buy American soy, corn and wheat “for the benefit of the Iranian people.”
Iran said on Tuesday it had no plan for UN nuclear inspectors to visit sites damaged in US and Israeli strikes, rejecting Vice President JD Vance’s statement that discussions on their return could begin as soon as Monday.
"Neither have we had a meeting with the director general of the IAEA, nor is there a plan for agency inspections of Iran's damaged nuclear facilities," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghai told a news conference.
"There is no protocol for this issue," he said.
Vance said on Monday that talks in Switzerland between US and Iranian officials had laid a "very good foundation" for a final agreement to end the war.
Asked when International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors could return, he said the process would start "at a minimum this week" and that conversations with the agency "could happen as soon as today."
President Donald Trump said on Monday that Iran "will agree to have Major Weapons Inspections."
Iran suspended IAEA access to sites hit during last summer’s 12-day war. The UN nuclear watchdog later withdrew its remaining inspectors from the country.
Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva said on Tuesday that Lebanon was an “unquestionable” part of the memorandum of understanding with the US and that it included the withdrawal of Israeli troops.
Ali Bahreini said there should be no new Israeli attacks in Lebanon, adding that there had been “some good progress” in US-Iran negotiations in Switzerland.
Bahreini described any further attack in Lebanon, including in Beirut and the south, as Iran’s red line.
He said that if Israel violated the memorandum of understanding in any form, including by attacking Hezbollah, Iran would respond.
He said technical-level talks on Monday had gone “very well” and that two working groups would be formed in the coming days on the removal of sanctions against Iran and Iranian nuclear activities.
The Iranian envoy also said five parts of the memorandum of understanding must be fully implemented before negotiations begin on Iran’s nuclear dossier and the IAEA’s role.
He added that that there had not been any discussions in Switzerland on allowing nuclear inspectors into Iran.
He said Iran would continue to negotiate as long as the United States showed readiness and a constructive approach, but argued that US President Donald Trump’s remarks had put the Swiss talks at very serious risk.
He said the Strait of Hormuz remained open without charges, but what happens after 60 days would depend on the negotiations.
The main talks on the Strait of Hormuz would be between Iran and Oman, followed by parallel discussions with the parties to the memorandum, he said.
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Tuesday that four-way technical talks had concluded in Switzerland and the parties agreed on arrangements and mechanisms for future negotiations.
Gharibabadi, who led Iran’s technical negotiating team, said the talks followed a high-level committee meeting on the implementation of the US memorandum of understanding, which began on Sunday and continued into early Monday.
He said future negotiations would be held under the supervision of the high-level committee, with the participation of Iranian parliament speaker and foreign minister as well as the US vice president, and the prime ministers of Pakistan and Qatar.