Iran has no plan to allow IAEA inspectors to visit nuclear sites targeted during the recent conflict, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Tuesday.

Baghaei’s comments came a day after US Vice President JD Vance said Iran had agreed to invite IAEA inspectors back into the country, describing it as a first step toward a broader nuclear settlement.

Baghaei added that Iran’s missile and defensive capabilities would not be subject to negotiations with any party.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson said parties to the memorandum of understanding were trying to implement all its clauses before starting negotiations on the nuclear issue.