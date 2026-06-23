Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva said on Tuesday that Lebanon was an “unquestionable” part of the memorandum of understanding with the US and that it included the withdrawal of Israeli troops.

Ali Bahreini said there should be no new Israeli attacks in Lebanon, adding that there had been “some good progress” in US-Iran negotiations in Switzerland.

Bahreini described any further attack in Lebanon, including in Beirut and the south, as Iran’s red line.

He said that if Israel violated the memorandum of understanding in any form, including by attacking Hezbollah, Iran would respond.

He said technical-level talks on Monday had gone “very well” and that two working groups would be formed in the coming days on the removal of sanctions against Iran and Iranian nuclear activities.

The Iranian envoy also said five parts of the memorandum of understanding must be fully implemented before negotiations begin on Iran’s nuclear dossier and the IAEA’s role.

He added that that there had not been any discussions in Switzerland on allowing nuclear inspectors into Iran.

He said Iran would continue to negotiate as long as the United States showed readiness and a constructive approach, but argued that US President Donald Trump’s remarks had put the Swiss talks at very serious risk.

He said the Strait of Hormuz remained open without charges, but what happens after 60 days would depend on the negotiations.

The main talks on the Strait of Hormuz would be between Iran and Oman, followed by parallel discussions with the parties to the memorandum, he said.