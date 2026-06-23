Shipowners are facing confusion over the safest route out of the Persian Gulf as Iran, the United States and western insurers issue conflicting guidance on travel through the Strait of Hormuz, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Shipping traffic through the strait has increased, but Iran has warned that vessels could face penalties or be forced to turn back if they do not seek advance permission from Tehran and sail close to the Iranian coast, the report said.

At the same time, the United States and some western insurers are advising ships to use a route protected by US air cover on the Omani side of the strait, the report said, citing three shipping executives.

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