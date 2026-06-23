The Department of Homeland Security has eased travel restrictions on Iran’s national soccer team ahead of its next World Cup match, allowing Team Melli to arrive in Seattle 2 days before Friday’s game against Egypt, NBC News reported citing a DHS spokesperson.

Iran had complained to FIFA that it was being treated unfairly after being forced to travel from its base in Tijuana to US match venues within 24 hours and leave immediately afterward.

DHS said the team must still depart after the Seattle match.

Iran, which drew its first 2 games in Los Angeles, could advance with a win over Egypt.