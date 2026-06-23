IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said the agency’s top priority in renewed inspections of Iran’s nuclear facilities will be confirming the location of its highly enriched uranium, adding that Tehran must tell inspectors where the material is held.

Grossi told NHK in Tokyo that inspections would take place under the Iran-US understanding. “We think that the sooner the better, especially since this agreement has a time frame of 60 days, so we will have to be working without losing much time,” he said.

He said the IAEA has an idea of where the uranium could be, but some storage sites were attacked and partly destroyed, requiring the agency to assess how to access the material.

Grossi said the IAEA would soon discuss inspection dates and details with Iran, stressing the agency’s independence.

“If Iran wishes to invite the United States or other observers, this is another matter,” he said, adding, “we do not foresee that somebody needs to help us or control us.”