Oil prices eased and global stock markets steadied on Monday after signs of progress emerged from US-Iran talks in Switzerland, helping ease concerns that negotiations were breaking down.

Brent crude shed early gains to trade down 0.4% at $80.17 a barrel, while US crude remained 1.2% higher at $77.52. Both benchmarks remain well below the highs reached during the conflict.

The market reaction came after mediators Qatar and Pakistan announced "encouraging progress" following nearly 18 hours of talks between US and Iranian negotiators.

S&P 500 futures trimmed earlier declines to trade down 0.2%, while Nasdaq futures fell 0.3%. In Europe, Euro Stoxx 50 futures edged down 0.1%, DAX futures were little changed and FTSE futures rose 0.1%.