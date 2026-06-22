Iran's chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Tehran and Washington agreed during talks in Switzerland to establish a communication mechanism aimed at preventing incidents in the Strait of Hormuz and finalized arrangements for the release of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets.

Speaking to Iranian state television on his return from Switzerland, Ghalibaf said the two sides had agreed to create a communication line regarding commercial shipping through the strategic waterway.

He said the mechanism was intended to avoid conflict, misunderstandings and incidents in the Strait of Hormuz, which has been at the center of disputes between Tehran and Washington in recent days.