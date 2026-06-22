Iranian media on Monday released footage showing preliminary work has begun to restore the B-1 bridge in Karaj, west of Tehran, nearly three months after it was hit in a US airstrike.

President Donald Trump, who has described it as Iran’s “George Washington Bridge,” said at the time that “the biggest bridge in Iran” had come down and would “never” be used again.

He told Axios last week that he ordered the strike because the Iranians "showed up late" at a meeting.

US officials said the April 2 strike targeted a route allegedly used to move missile and drone components, while Iranian officials described the bridge as civilian infrastructure.

Iranian authorities say the reconstruction will cost more than $23 million and take about a year.