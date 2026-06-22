Trump vows to do what he needs to do if Iran fails to comply with deal
US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House that "if Iran doesn't live up to their agreement, or if they're not behaving, I will do what I have to do."
US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House that "if Iran doesn't live up to their agreement, or if they're not behaving, I will do what I have to do."
Iran’s acting defense minister Majid Ebn al-Reza said the Islamic Republic is capable of negotiating and confronting its adversaries at the same time, warning that Tehran could respond on the battlefield to any US “breach of commitments” during talks.
Ebn al-Reza said Iran would maintain and strengthen its military posture “in all areas” throughout the negotiations and the 60-day period set under the understanding.
He said Iran’s armed forces are at their “highest level of readiness” and warned that any “new mischief or miscalculation” would be met with a harsher response than before, one that he said would leave adversaries “more defeated, disappointed and regretful.”
Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said fighting in Lebanon has stopped and that Tehran would “powerfully” pursue the outcome of recent negotiations in Switzerland.
Speaking to a state TV reporter aboard a plane bound for Oman, Ghalibaf said the talks would aim to secure Lebanon’s “territorial integrity and national sovereignty,” adding that the issue would not be abandoned until a final result is reached.
He said military gains become lasting only when they are registered “legally and politically,” arguing that without diplomacy, efforts on the battlefield would not bear fruit.
“Sometimes conditions emerge in the military sphere where diplomacy must carry out the task,” he said, adding that diplomacy can pursue the same mission sought by military forces when it cannot be achieved on the ground.
Asked whether he felt snubbed after Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi did not shake hands with him and left the room ahead of a press conference, US Vice President JD Vance told reporters that Iranian officials lack the same “First Amendment protections” as Americans, suggesting their limited engagement with reporters reflected political constraints rather than a breakdown in talks.
"Trust me, I've spent a lot of time dealing with Iranians over the last few months. Sometimes I find them extremely confusing as negotiators. But look, we had a little press conference. They obviously don't quite have the same First Amendment protections in Iran that we have in the United States of America," he said before departing Switzerland.
"We talked to you guys and then had a series of really good meetings. What I did find kind of funny is that after that initial meeting, there was this, you know, sort of social media firestorm where everybody said the Iranians are going to leave. And then we proceeded to talk to them for like the next nine hours."
"So I would just encourage the media, mistrust a little bit what you see coming out of Iranian social media. They can be confusing negotiators, but we feel like we're making progress," he added.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned of efforts to sabotage Iran-US negotiations in a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Turkey’s presidency said, adding that Ankara welcomed the understanding between Tehran and Washington and was ready to support its peaceful completion.
Pezeshkian, in turn, said Iran was ready to continue diplomacy within the framework of international law and was “not seeking war.” He also called for Lebanon to be included in the peace process, saying Israel should no longer be allowed to bomb Lebanon and Palestine.
The two sides also discussed the normalization of relations between regional states as well as ties among Islamic countries.
Iran has committed to ensuring free and open transit through the Strait of Hormuz and allowing International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors into the country under a framework discussed in ongoing talks in Switzerland, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday.
“Under President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, we continue to make the world safer and more prosperous,” Bessent wrote on X.
“In line with the ongoing productive talks in Switzerland, Iran has committed to free and open transit in the Strait of Hormuz and to permit International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors into their country,” he added.
As part of the framework, the Treasury Department has issued a temporary 60-day general license authorizing the production, delivery and sale of Iranian oil, Bessent said.