Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned of efforts to sabotage Iran-US negotiations in a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Turkey’s presidency said, adding that Ankara welcomed the understanding between Tehran and Washington and was ready to support its peaceful completion.

Pezeshkian, in turn, said Iran was ready to continue diplomacy within the framework of international law and was “not seeking war.” He also called for Lebanon to be included in the peace process, saying Israel should no longer be allowed to bomb Lebanon and Palestine.

The two sides also discussed the normalization of relations between regional states as well as ties among Islamic countries.