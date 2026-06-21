The head of the judiciary in Iran’s central province of Isfahan said 4,044 cases were opened over protests in January unrest, with 2,899 indictments issued and 1,975 cases resulting in final rulings.

He said 890 cases were filed in the provincial capital and that rulings had been issued in more than 2,000 cases at preliminary, revolutionary and criminal courts.

The rulings included acquittals, fines, prison sentences ranging from one to 30 years and death sentences in cases involving accusations of moharebeh, or “waging war against God.” Some of the verdicts are under review at the Supreme Court, he said.