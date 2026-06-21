Iran foreign ministry spokesperson said on Sunday that the US failure to ensure a ceasefire in Lebanon would be a central issue at the meeting with US officials in Burgenstock, Switzerland.

Esmaeil Baghaei also said the one-day meeting was a follow-up to implementation of a memorandum of understanding with the United States and would include a joint afternoon session between Iran, the US, Qatar and Pakistan.

He said other issues would also be discussed, including waivers for the sale of Iranian oil and the release of Iran’s frozen assets.