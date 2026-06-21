Iranian Parliament Speaker and top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Sunday that the United States should be careful with its statements, threatening that Iran's armed forces were prepared to respond.
"If their threats had worked, they would not have reached today's impasse," Ghalibaf wrote on X. "The more they talk, the more we act."
Separately, a source cited by IRGC-linked Fars News Agency said US President Donald Trump's remarks had interrupted negotiations in Switzerland and cast uncertainty over whether the talks would continue.
Any negotiations between Iran and the United States on other issues will stop unless a provision requiring an end to hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon, is fulfilled, Iran's IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency reported on Sunday.
Tasnim said implementation of Article 1 of the memorandum of understanding, including guarantees for Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity, is a prerequisite for talks.
The outlet added that Article 13 makes clear that any negotiating process depends on implementation of Article 1, and that discussions would only begin once those conditions are met.
A hardline Iranian media outlet has accused members of the country's negotiating team of disregarding the Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei's objections during talks with the United States, reviving criticism of the diplomacy that led to the Islamabad agreement.
The accusations were published by Raja News, which cited remarks by Mehdi Khannalizadeh, a member of the media team attached to the Iranian delegation during the Islamabad talks.
Khannalizadeh described what he portrayed as a prolonged dispute between the Supreme Leader and senior officials overseeing negotiations with Washington, saying that negotiators repeatedly departed from conditions set for engagement with the United States.
"The Supreme Leader fundamentally opposed the post-Islamabad negotiating process," Khannalizadeh told Raja News.
Dispute over negotiating framework
An initial proposal for talks with the United States was rejected after being submitted to Mojtaba Khamenei following his selection as a new leader, according to Khannalizadeh.
He said a subsequent ten-point framework was eventually developed and became the basis for an initial statement by the Supreme National Security Council. Khannalizadeh said the Supreme Leader added further conditions to the framework, including a prohibition on negotiations over Iran's nuclear program.
The United States initially accepted the framework as a basis for discussions, he said, but later declined to negotiate according to those terms once talks began in Islamabad.
Khannalizadeh added that members of the Iranian team nevertheless engaged in discussions touching on nuclear issues. He said this led US negotiators to conclude that Tehran wanted to avoid a return to war and could be pressured into making concessions.
Objections after Islamabad
Khannalizadeh said reports submitted after the Islamabad talks prompted a negative reaction from the Supreme Leader.
According to his account, the Supreme Leader criticized negotiators for discussing nuclear matters and for failing to insist on the conditions previously established for talks.
He also said several members of the Supreme National Security Council later wrote to the Supreme Leader arguing that negotiations could not proceed without addressing the nuclear issue and warning about the potential impact of continued conflict on Iranian infrastructure.
Khannalizadeh said Mojtaba Khamenei rejected those arguments and maintained that negotiations would not prevent attacks on the country's infrastructure.
Path to the agreement
Despite those objections, Khannalizadeh said officials continued exchanging messages with the United States and eventually abandoned the earlier ten-point framework in favor of a new 14-point proposal developed by the foreign ministry.
That process ultimately led to the Islamabad agreement, he added.
Khannalizadeh continued that the agreement remained unanswered for roughly two weeks after being sent for approval. During that period, officials discussed whether the absence of a response should be interpreted as consent, he claimed.
According to his account, the Supreme Leader instead sent a letter containing a series of questions for members of the Supreme National Security Council. Officials later provided written explanations regarding their interpretation of the agreement's provisions before final approval was granted.
Khannalizadeh argued that the subsequent approval did not reflect support for the negotiating process itself, but rather acceptance of commitments made by officials regarding implementation.
Raja News and the hardline camp
Raja News is widely regarded as being close to the hardline conservative camp in Iran, particularly figures associated with the Paydari Front.
The outlet has frequently provided favorable coverage to politicians and clerics linked to that faction, including Saeed Jalili, Morteza Agha-Tehrani, Hamid Rasaee, Amir-Hossein Sabeti and Mahmoud Nabavian who are mostly opposed to talks with the US. Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani has also been associated with the current at various points.
US President Donald Trump warned Iran to stop what he described as its “highly paid proxies” in Lebanon from “causing trouble,” saying Washington would strike Iran again if they did not.
In a social media post on Sunday, Trump said the United States would hit Iran “very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder,” escalating his rhetoric toward Tehran.
The hardline outlet Raja News on Sunday challenged efforts by supporters of Iran’s negotiating team to portray IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi’s presence in Switzerland as unrelated to US-Iran talks, citing earlier comments and reports that it said pointed to a possible role for the agency in the process.
In a report titled “Grossi in Switzerland: What is the negotiating team denying?” the outlet suggested that other side may seek to condition the release of Iranian funds on the entry of IAEA inspectors into Iran.
IRGC-affiliated Fars News reported earlier that Iran’s nuclear file was not on the agenda in this round of talks in Switzerland and Grossi was not present at the negotiating venue.
Meanwhile, Grossi met Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis in Burgenstock “to take stock of recent developments regarding Iran, the path ahead and the important role” of the UN nuclear watchdog.
Raja News had also reported on Saturday Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei issued a negative response to the Islamabad negotiations, objecting that officials had discussed nuclear issues and failed to uphold a previously outlined set of conditions.
Iran has conditioned the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz on curbing Israel’s actions in Lebanon, IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News reported on Sunday, citing a source close to Tehran’s negotiating team.
“The Strait of Hormuz will not be opened without restraining Israel in Lebanon, and lifting the naval blockade is not enough to reopen this waterway,” the source was quoted as saying.
The report also quoted the source as saying that if Israeli attacks in Lebanon continue, there would be no negotiations on other issues.
The source said reopening the Strait of Hormuz also depends on the release of part of Iran’s blocked assets under the memorandum of understanding.