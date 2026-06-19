Iran’s judiciary said on Friday it has identified and prosecuted a large number of people accused of links to “hostile governments” and Israel, with some sentenced to long prison terms, asset confiscation or execution.

Hamzeh Khalili, the judiciary’s first deputy, said that the cases were handled “swiftly and decisively” during the recent war, in coordination with security and oversight agencies.

He said the judiciary had issued rulings against “a significant number” of individuals accused of cooperating with hostile states and the “Zionist regime,” adding that some of the cases had been publicized through state television.

Iranian authorities frequently use charges such as cooperation with hostile states or Israel against dissidents, activists and government critics.