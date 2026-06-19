Iran’s regular army said it stands “shoulder to shoulder” with the Revolutionary Guards and remains “with hands on the trigger” under the command of Iran’s leader, warning it is ready to defend the country’s security and interests in the event of “any breach of promise by the enemy.”

In a statement Friday, the army said it was increasing its combat readiness every day and was prepared to respond alongside the IRGC.

“The readiness of the armed forces forced the enemy to take the path of ceasefire and understanding,” the statement said.