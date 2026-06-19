Israel’s Foreign Ministry said Hezbollah has continued to violate the ceasefire and attack Israeli civilians with drones, rockets and anti-tank missiles, warning that “no country would allow this situation to continue.”

In a Persian-language post on X, the ministry said Hezbollah “has never stopped violating the ceasefire and attacking Israeli civilians.”

The ministry said Israeli families have been forced to take shelter, communities live under constant threat, and children are growing up to the sound of sirens.

“Hezbollah attacks Israelis with drones, rockets and anti-tank missiles,” the post said. “No country would allow this situation to continue.”