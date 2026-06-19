US Central Command commander Adm. Brad Cooper praised the 15,000 American service members who supported the naval blockade over the past two months, saying they helped enforce restrictions while allowing humanitarian aid to continue.

“I could not be prouder of our 15,000 men and women in uniform who supported the blockade over the past two months,” Cooper said in a CENTCOM statement.

He said their “dedication and professionalism” were on display every day, ensuring “strict enforcement while still supporting humanitarian aid flow.”