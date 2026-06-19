Iran denies inviting IAEA to inspect sites hit by US, Israel
Iran denied reports that it has invited the UN nuclear watchdog to inspect its nuclear facilities, saying IAEA access to sites where inspections were halted after US and Israeli attacks will depend on the outcome of negotiations.
“Under Article 9 of the memorandum of understanding, the current status of Iran’s nuclear program will be preserved during the 60-day period,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said, adding that inspections of facilities such as Bushehr would continue as before.