US intelligence agencies have warned the Trump administration that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is likely to take steps that could undermine President Donald Trump’s effort to secure a lasting peace deal with Iran, the Washington Post reported, citing current and former US officials.

The warning comes amid growing tension over Lebanon, where Israel appears intent on continuing military operations against Hezbollah despite a key element of the US-Iran framework calling for an end to hostilities there.

The report said Netanyahu faces domestic pressure to maintain the Lebanon campaign and avoid any move that could be seen as a defeat. Israel launched airstrikes across southern Lebanon on Friday after a Hezbollah drone strike killed four Israeli soldiers, as US and Iranian officials postponed planned talks in Switzerland.