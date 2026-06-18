Mohsen Rezaei, former IRGC commander and military adviser to Supreme Leader said on Thursday Iran is fully aligned behind the country’s leadership following recent developments.

"The proud and triumphant nation of Iran brought the devils of the world to their knees and shattered their dominance; this epic will endure eternally in history. We mourn over the blood of our martyred leader, and there is no balm for this wound save vengeance. United as one behind the Supreme Leader of the Revolution, we await the fulfillment of the conditions," he posted on X.