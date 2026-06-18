Senior Trump administration officials held a call with House and Senate leaders on Thursday about the US-Iran memorandum of understanding signed this week, according to a White House official and a congressional source cited by CBS News.

Top lawmakers from the Senate Foreign Relations and House Foreign Affairs committees also joined the call, where officials provided a readout of the agreement, answered questions, and outlined upcoming US-Iran negotiations. The briefing comes as the deal faces criticism from some Republican lawmakers who say it does not go far enough in restricting Iran.

Senate Armed Services Committee Chair Roger Wicker said he was concerned the memorandum could “negotiate away” gains from “Operation Epic Fury” in ways that are not aligned with President Donald Trump’s objectives, the report said.